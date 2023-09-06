Cotter’s girls soccer team has had plenty of close matchups against Dover-Eyota in recent years, and that trend continued Tuesday.

The Ramblers (4-0-0 overall, 2-0 conference) won by a 2-1 score in a home Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Eagles (1-1-1, 1-1).

It was D-E that struck first, as sophomore Tia Rubow scored in the 23rd minute for a 1-0 lead.

Cotter tied the game shortly after, with a 30th minute goal by eighth grader Elianah Threinen, assisted by senior Lili Herber.

The Ramblers did not take the lead for good until there were just over three minutes remaining in the game, with senior Ava Killian scoring unassisted at 76:56 for the winner.

Junior Bella Kaiser picked up the win in goal for Cotter.

Winona 5, Rochester John Marshall 0

The Winhawks (3-1, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in Big 9 Conference play thanks to a five-goal shutout win over the Rockets.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 7, La Crescent-Hokah 2

The Saints (4-0, 2-0) picked up a five-goal win on the road against the Lancers.

SCLA outscored the home team 3-1 in the first half, then added to the deficit with a 4-1 margin in the second half.

Senior Araceli White led the way, scoring a hat trick with three goals and three assists. Junior Sam Perez also had a multi-point game with two goals and one assist.

Seniors Grace Erickson and Mya Omdahl had one goal each, and sophomore Sophie Slavin, junior Abby Hoffman and sophomore Lydia Warmkagathje had one assist apiece.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0, La Crescent-Hokah 0

The Saints (3-0-1, 1-0-1) played to a scoreless draw on their home field against the Lancers (2-1-1, 1-0-1) in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

Rochester John Marshall 1, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-3, 0-3) lost a nailbiter at home against the Rockets.

Both teams were tied 0-0 for the vast majority of the game, but John Marshall scored with just over a minute remaining in regulation to snatch a Big 9 Conference victory.

VOLLEYBALL

Winona 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

The Winhawks (1-4) got in the win column with a road nonconference sweep over the Falcons.

Winona won by 25-11, 25-13 and 25-21 scores in three sets.

C-FC 3, Eau Claire Regis 2

The Pirates (8-6) picked up a nonconference win at home, beating the Ramblers in five sets.

Eau Claire won the first set 25-11, but C-FC tied it with a 25-21 win in the second. Once again, Regis took a lead with a 25-16 win in the third, and yet again the Pirates tied it with a 25-23 fourth set win.

In the fifth, C-FC claimed a match victory with a 15-12 win.

Pine Island 3, Cotter 1

The Ramblers (4-4) dropped a nonconference home match against the Panthers.

Cotter’s lone win came in the second set by a 25-12 margin, while all three of their losses were close, losing 26-24 in the first, 25-22 in the third and 25-21 in the fourth.

Junior Clarissa Sauer led the offense with 22 kills, adding two service aces and 15 digs as well. Sophomore Camrie Macal also had a double-double with 16 kills and 16 digs. Junior Katelyn Ubl led the defense with 36 digs.

Sophomore Savy Repinski ran the offense effectively, picking up 42 assists, adding nine digs and two aces.