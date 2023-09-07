LA CRESCENT — The Cotter High School boys and girls cross country teams pulled off a championship sweep at La Crescent’s Crazy Buffalo Invitational on Thursday.

The Ramblers won the girls title with a score of 24, and the boys won with a 25 in races run at Pine Creek Golf Course.

Junior Sonja Semling won the girls race with a time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds, and she was one of three Cotter runners finishing among the top four. Junior Hazel Freyre was third (16:45) and freshman Brooklyn Staudacher fourth (16:58).

Senior Audrey England was seventh (17:19) and junior Macy Piechowski 11th (17:50) as other scoring runners for the Ramblers.

Cotter eighth-grader Erik Semling and senior John Fritts were the top two individuals in the boys race. Semlinig won with a time of 13:17, and Fritz crossed the finish line 15 seconds later.

The ramblers had three of the top five and four of the top seven individuals. Freshman Ryan Littlefield was fifth (13:52) and sophomore Logan Granseth seventh (13:58).

Sophomore Kellen Groth (10th, 14:37) rounded out Cotter’s scoring runners.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 6. P-E-M 1

The Ramblers (4-0 overall, 3-0 conference) picked up a five-goal Three Rivers Conference win, beating the Bulldogs (1-2. 0-2) in Winona.

Cotter built up a 2-0 lead before halftime, and a 3-0 lead before P-E-M was able to get on the board.

Sophomore Braydon Novakoski started the scoring in the 11th minute, assisted by junior Carson Roeder.

Senior Roberto Perez scored the Ramblers’ next two goals, in the 28th and 44th minute, with senior Elliot Fitzgerald assisting the former and sophomore Gedion Errthum assisting the latter.

P-E-M got on the board in the 53rd minute, but Fitzgerald scored off an assist by Perez in the 60th minute, and Perez scored off an assist by Fitzgerald in the 64th for a 5-1 lead.

Eighth grader Alex Suffrins finished things off with a goal in the 75th minute, assisted by sophomore Ezra Burros.

Senior goalkeeper Jon Going had four saves for the Ramblers.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Dover-Eyota 0

The Saints (4-0-1, 2-0-1) picked up a shutout road win over the Eagles (0-4, 0-3).

Senior Filippo Biraghi had two goals, senior Jonas Barclay had a goal and an assist and sophomore Camden Twait had two assists in SCLA’s multi-point efforts.

Senior Caleb Wobschall and senior Jace Ferguson each had one goal apiece for the Saints as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 3, P-E-M 2

The Ramblers (5-0, 3-0) stayed unbeaten with a narrow victory on the road against the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2).

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0, Dover-Eyota 0

The Saints (4-0-1, 2-0-1) played to a scoreless draw at home against the Eagles (0-1-2, 0-1-1).

That tie throws the Three Rivers Conference standings up in the air, with SCLA, D-E and Cotter all being title contenders over the past few years. With the Ramblers beating the Eagles 2-1 earlier this week, Cotter is currently in the driver’s seat heading into Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Saints in Winona.

Winona 5, Albert Lea 0

The Winhawks (4-1, 4-0) stayed undefeated in conference play with a home win against the Tigers (3-2, 1-2).

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Ramblers (5-4, 1-2) picked up their first Three Rivers victory on the road in a cross-county matchup against the Cardinals (2-2, 1-2).

L-A won the first set 25-21, but Cotter bounced back with wins by 25-18, 25-22 and 27-25 margins in the next three.

Senior Natalie Lubinski had a team-high 15 kills for the Cardinals in the loss.

Rushford-Peterson 3, St. Charles 0

The Trojans (3-1, 2-1) pulled off a sweep on their home court, topping the Saints (0-5, 0-4) 25-10, 25-7, 25-14.

Senior Tayler Helgemoe stuffed the stat sheet for R-P with four service aces, three kills and 3.5 blocks in the win. Senior Josie Brown led the team with four kills and senior Ava Drazkowski had nine assists.

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

The Panthers (3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Coulee Conference standings with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the Red Hawks (2-1).

Kena Ihle had a team-high seven kills for West Salem, while teammate Reece Sackett added six.Signe Roesler had 13 assists and Izzie Clements 11 aces for the Panthers.

Laela Schmitt had 12 assists and Kaylee Hauge six digs for G-E-T, which was led by Sydney Nelson’s four kills. Tatum Johnson added three aces for the Red Hawks.