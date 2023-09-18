Cotter’s boys soccer team won an offensive explosion Monday, defeating Schaeffer Academy 9-0 in a nonconference game in Winona.

Junior Carson Roeder led the way for the Ramblers (7-1 overall), scoring a hat trick including two goals in the first half in a 4-0 lead over the Lions (2-5) at the intermission.

Senior Roberto Perez scored Cotter’s first goal of the day in the seventh minute, and added one more in the second half for the team’s only other multi-goal game. Perez also had a pair of assists.

Senior Kelvin Hanson had one goal and two assists, sophomore Brayden Novakoski had a goal and an assist and eighth grader Alex Suffrins and freshman Gavin Kammerer each had one goal apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rochester Lourdes 2, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (6-2) lost a road matchup with one of the top teams in Section 1A, the Eagles (5-0-3).

Lourdes scored one goal in each half, while shutting out Cotter.