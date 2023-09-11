Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls cross country team had a strong performance Monday, winning the Tri-County Invitational in Black River Falls.

The Pirates had a team score of 23 points, beating out Melrose-Mindoro’s score of 34, while Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor and Eleva-Strum all had incomplete teams.

C-FC sophomore Addy Duellman won the race by a wide margin, finishing at 20:49, with Melrose-Mindoro’s Claire Becker at 22:09 in second and Sheila Johnson of Melrose-Mindoro in third at 24:17.

Another trio of Pirates made it into the top 10 as Anna Knecht placed fifth at 24:52, Ashlyn Earney took seventh at 25:00 and Bailey Pronschinske was eighth at 25:18.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 3, Lake City 0

The Ramblers (5-0) picked up their third shutout of the year, winning a road match against the Tigers (2-3-1).