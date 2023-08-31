Cotter’s girls soccer team kicked off the Three Rivers Conference season Thursday night with a shutout win on the road against Caledonia.

Junior Izzie Biesanz brought the offensive firepower for the Ramblers (3-0, 1-0), scoring four goals in the win, including three in the game’s first 10 minutes.

Senior Ava Killian had the Ramblers’ other goal, and also assisted on two of Biesanz’s scores. Sophomore Autumn Suffrins had one assist as well.

Juniors Bella Kaiser and Elle Casperson split time in goal for the Ramblers’ third consecutive shutout to start the year.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 9, P-E-M 0

The Saints (3-0, 1-0) scored early and often in their Three Rivers Conference opener, handily beating the Bulldogs in St. Charles.

Junior Samantha Perez led the offense with five goals, though two more players had multi-point games as senior Araceli White had two goals and two assists while sophomore Sophie Slavin scored one goal with one assist. Sophomore Braelyn Gust had the team’s final goal.

Seniors Payton Schiebel and Makadyn Gust and sophomore Lydia Warmkagathje each had one assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 14, Caledonia 0

The Ramblers (2-0, 1-0) picked up a dominant victory in their first conference game of the year, soundly defeating the Warriors in Winona.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 8, P-E-M 0

The Saints (3-0, 1-0) pulled off an eight-goal victory over the Bulldogs on the road in their Three Rivers Conference opener.

By halftime, SCLA led 5-0 and the Saints added on three more in the second half to clinch the win.

There were a trio of multi-goal scorers for the Saints as senior Jonas Barclay had two goals and one assist, senior Mason Aspe had three goals and one assist and senior Filippo Biraghi had two goals with an assist.

Senior Jace Ferguson had a multi-point day as well, with two assists.

VOLLEYBALL

G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 0

The Red Hawks (4-6, 2-0) picked up their second sweep of the week in Coulee Conference play, beating the Knights 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 in Galesville.

Senior Tatum Johnson led the G-E-T offense with eight kills and also had a team-high 5 service aces. Sophomore Amanda Pierson led the team with 19 assists, and senior Kaylee Hauge had a team-best eight digs.

Lewiston-Altura 3, St. Charles 0

The Cardinals (2-1, 1-1) picked up their first conference win of the year with a road sweep of the Saints.

L-A won the first set by a sizable 25-13 margin, then won two closer sets with a 26-24 score in set two and a 25-23 win in the third.

Mankato East 3, Winona 2

The Winhawks (0-4, 0-2) lost a nailbiter at home against the Cougars.

Mankato won each of the first two sets narrowly, 25-23 and 25-20. Winona bounced back with big wins in the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-12. The Cougars regained momentum and finished things off with a 15-13 win in the fifth set.

Fillmore Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) picked up their first loss of the year on the road against the Falcons.

FC won the first set 25-13, though R-P was a bit closer in the second at 25-16, but the Falcons pulled away for a 25-11 third-set win.

Caledonia 3, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (0-2, 0-1) lost in three sets on the road against the Warriors.

Caledonia won the first set 25-14, followed that with a 25-15 win in the second and closed things out with a 25-11 win in the third.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Olaf Showcase

Winona’s cross country teams kicked off the season at the former site of the state title meet, competing against some of Minnesota’s top teams on the campus of St. Olaf in Northfield, with the boys finishing near the top of that loaded field.

As a team, the Winhawks boys scored 215 points and placed sixth out of 25 teams, 11 points ahead of Mankato East and four behind Belle Plaine. Mankato East won with 81 points, edging past Bloomington Jefferson’s 88.

Junior Leo Lohnes led the way for Winona, placing 27th with a time of 17:18. Senior Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest won the race at 15:16 and Chaska senior Nolan Sutter took second at 15:32, the only two runners with sub-16 times in the 200-man field.

Freshman Finn Van Fossen took 35th at 17:30, followed by junior Brady Benedict (41st, 17:35), freshman Kedrick Boucek (51st, 17:46) and junior Jacob Sharidan (71st, 18:11) to round out the scoring.

The Winhawks girls took 14th out of 22 squads, scoring 358 points. St. Cloud Cathedral scored 108 to win, beating Northfield’s 128.

Senior Mollie Ping was the Winhawks’ leader in her first ever cross country race, placing 21st with a time of 20:29. A standout distance runner for the track team in the spring, typically Ping has been solely focused on soccer in the fall, but is multitasking this season.

Winona’s scoring was rounded out by sophomore Lani Schul (57th, 21:22), sophomore Kiley Pollock (65th, 21:34), senior Julia Driscoll (136th, 23:34), and seventh grader Lauren Heltemes (150th, 23:55).

Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Caitlyn Osanai won the 200-runner field with a time of 18:55, followed by St. Cloud Cathedral senior Ella Voit in second at 19:08.

Bill Glomski Invitational

Cotter’s cross country program started the season with a bang as well, with both the boys and girls taking first place at the Bill Glomski Invitational in Stewartville.

The Ramblers boys won the 14-team meet by a sizable margin, scoring 40 points to beat out second-place RAACHE’s 73. The girls won a nailbiter, scoring 83 points to top Waseca’s 89 in second in the 17-team standings.

Individually, the Semling siblings led the way for the Ramblers.

Junior Sonja Semling won the girls race by nearly 20 seconds, finishing at 20:18 to top

Rochester Lourdes junior Anna Peikert’s second-place time of 20:36.

In the boys race, eighth grader Erik Semling took second overall with a time of 17:18, behind hometown Stewartville junior Josh Langseth’s winning time of 17:05.

Cotter’s boys had two more runners in the top 10 of the 119-runner field, as senior John Fritts placed fourth at 17:33 and freshman Ryan Littlefield was sixth at 17:41.

Sophomore Kellen Groth was just outside the top 10, placing 12th at 18:55, and junior Logan Granseth’s 19:27 in 20th finished off the team’s scoring.

Junior Hazel Freyre had the second-best time for the Ramblers girls, taking 11th at 22:07.

Freshman Brooklyn Staudacher (16th, 22:36), senior Audrey England (28th, 23:24) and junior Macy Piechowski (35th, 23:55) rounded out the girls team’s scoring.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Michigan Tech 2

The Warriors started off the season with a five-set barnburner in a road matchup in the Upper Peninsula, defeating the Huskies in Houghton, Mich.

Michigan Tech won the first set 25-16, but WSU bounced back with a 25-17 win in the second for a 1-1 tie. The Huskies went back ahead with a 25-22 win, but the Warriors once again tied it up with a 25-19 set-four victory.

Winona State won by the narrowest of margins, taking set five 15-13.

WSU senior Sidney Paulson had a game-high 24 kills, with sophomore Gianna Vollrath picking up 15 in second on the Warriors to tie a pair of MTU players that led the Huskies.

Sophomore Jaci Winchell totalled 51 assists for the Warriors, and senior Taylor Pagel had five blocks.

Senior Rylee Vaughn had 24 digs to lead the team, and sophomore Anna Hennessy, a Lewiston-Altura grad, tied for second on the team with 10.