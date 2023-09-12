Cotter will induct three new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 29: classmates Kelly (Kukowski) Bartelson and Jessica (Weisbrod) Schneider, both Class of 2004, and Pat Wiltgen, Class of 1968. The ceremony will be held in St. Joseph Hall at 1165 West Broadway, Winona at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Bartelson was a three-sport star excelling in volleyball, basketball, and softball. As an outside hitter in volleyball, she returned from illness to lead Cotter to an upset playoff win as a senior. As a freshman, she made her first basketball start in a state semi-final game. On the hardwood, she was named a three-time All-HVL player, was Cotter’s first female 1,000 point scorer, and a two-time team MVP. She was also All-HVL in softball three times, where she played six years on varsity and played in over 100 games. She was the shortstop on Cotter’s 2003 state championship team and had 1.000 fielding percentage as a senior.

Schneider also was a three-sport athlete who excelled as a post in basketball and as a catcher in softball. Jessica was a two-time All-HVL basketball player, a team MVP, as well as earning Honorable Mention All-State honors. In softball, Jessica was All-HVL and All-Section three times, was named to the state all-tournament team three times, and was named to the Pioneer Press and Coaches Association All-State teams. Jessica and Kelly share the 2004 Paul Gardner Memorial Female Athlete of the Year award. At St. Mary’s University, she played two years of softball and four years of basketball, earning All-MIAC honors twice and is in the Cardinals’ all-time top 10 in rebounds, blocks, starts, minutes, and free throws attempted and made.

Wiltgen was a two-year starter at quarterback, earning honorable mention All-State honors as a senior, and also played defensive end. In basketball, he was an excellent shooter who was a two-year starter at guard. In baseball, he pitched, played outfield and first base on a team that qualified for state his senior year. At St. Mary’s College, he was a starting pitcher for one year and three-year varsity player and two-time All-MIAC player in basketball, leading the MIAC in scoring as a senior and scoring 1,152 career points. His involvement in athletics continued throughout his life, as the athletic director at Mabel-Canton High School for 31 years, where he was the head coach in basketball, volleyball, baseball, and golf for a combined 43 seasons. He has been the MSHSL Region 1A tournament director for over 80 tournaments in four sports and he was a high school and collegiate official in football, baseball, softball, and volleyball for 38 years.