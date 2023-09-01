Cotter’s football team started the 2023 season with a loss, losing 58-7 on the road against Bethlehem Academy in Faribault on Thursday night.

The Ramblers closed out last season with five straight losses, making it six in a row following the season-opening defeat.

BA topped Cotter 67-13 in a meeting in Winona last year.

Goodhue 40, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (0-1) started the season with a shutout loss on the road against the Wildcats (1-0).

It is L-A’s 12th loss in a row, dating back to the 2021 playoffs when Goodhue won a 48-28 second-round matchup. The Wildcats also won by a 42-0 score in Lewiston last fall.