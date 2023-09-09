For the first three quarters at Paul Giel Field on Friday, it looked like Mound Westonka and Winona’s football teams were evenly matched foes.

The Winhawks were trailing by three, but the White Hawks faced an unenviable fourth-and-12 just outside the red zone when play resumed in the fourth.

Mound Westonka’s junior quarterback Cole Drill was flushed from the pocket by Winona’s pass rush, and though he had a nice scamper, he was stopped about a yard shy of the first down.

However, a late flag on the play for defensive holding gave the White Hawks a first down. Two plays later, junior running back Ray Beiningen hit the end zone and took the wind out of Winona’s sails.

“You’re within three points, all of a sudden they get a few extra downs and score. Now it’s 10 and it’s a two possession game and not a ton of time left. I think that hurt us and we lost momentum when we had gained it all back and put ourselves into a good spot,” head coach John Cassellius said.

The Winhawks would not be able to cut into the lead from there, and Mound Westonka would score once more to close out a 27-11 win in a Skyway district crossover matchup.

While the game’s most impactful penalty was that defensive holding call, which the Winona coaching staff loudly disagreed with from the sidelines, there were plenty of clear-cut Winhawks penalties that stalled their drives or lengthened their opponents’ throughout the contest.

For the game as a whole, Winona (0-2) had about 71 yards of penalties against them, and those mental lapses made a difference in what was an otherwise physically even game against the White Hawks (2-0).

“You’ve got to take care of those mental mistakes so your physical being can do what you want it to do on the field,” Cassellius said.

Mound Westonka started the game well, receiving the opening kickoff and marching down the field in a 5-minute, 20-second drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Beiningen for a 7-0 lead.

The junior running back would score all four of the White Hawks’ touchdowns by the game’s end.

Winona’s defense settled in from there, with an interception by senior defensive back Aidan Falls on MW’s next drive and a diving pass breakup by junior defensive back Patrick Curtin on third-and-long on the following series at the start of the second quarter.

The Winhawks offense took a bit longer to find its groove, but on its first possession of the second quarter, they moved into the red zone before stalling out and kicking a field goal, a 22-yarder by junior Krayton Bergstrom to cut it to 7-3.

Beiningen had his flashiest play of the night on the next drive, breaking loose for a 66-yard rushing touchdown for a 14-3 score with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

Winona responded with a flashy play of its own a few drives later, as senior running back Ronnie Lemon caught a screen pass from junior quarterback Deion Prolo near the line of scrimmage and sped to the end zone for a 51-yard score with 59 seconds left on the clock. Prolo tossed a two-point conversion pass to Curtin, and the Winhawks trailed just 14-11 heading into the break.

Following a scoreless third, the White Hawks scored 40 seconds into the fourth quarter following the penalty fourth-down conversion. After a Winhawks punt on the ensuing drive, Beiningen scored his fourth and final touchdown on an 11-yard run for a 27-11 score.

Prolo went 13-for-33 for 158 yards and one touchdown without an interception.

The junior quarterback has a cannon of an arm, but overthrew his receivers throughout the game. After the Winhawks graduated most of their receiving corps from last year, Prolo is still feeling things out with his new set of targets.

“I think it will come and as that timing develops, good things will happen. We had some good route combinations, good routes, sometimes we just weren’t able to finish,” Cassellius said.

The Winona coach also said the team’s lack of a consistent run game did not do Prolo any favors, with the team combining for just 52 yards on the ground. Prolo was the team’s top rusher, in fact, with 27 yards.

Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, it came against quality foes with Mound Westonka and last week’s opponent Simley, the reigning Class AAAA state champ, each being ranked in the state’s top 10 at the end of the regular season last fall.

Another silver lining for the Winhawks is that the pair of losses came in crossover matchups against teams from the other Skyway districts, and Winona still has a clean 0-0 record in the Skyway Platinum heading into next Friday’s district opener on the road against Byron.

“We can take the things we did well and look at those, and what we didn’t do well, and continue to build,” Cassellius said.