Five of the six Winona-area football teams are on the road this week, though G-E-T will be on its home turf, with all six games kicking off Friday at 7 p.m.

Coulee

Viroqua (2-2, 1-1) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (1-3, 1-1)

THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks are at .500 in conference play, but sit two games below .500 overall. The Blackhawks are .500 in both categories.

HISTORY: G-E-T won 52-7 on the road last year, and Viroqua has not beaten the Red Hawks since a 31-8 home win in 1998, a 22-game winning streak.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 17.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 21.8 points per game defensively. Viroqua averages 26.3 points, while allowing 24.8 points.

NOTEWORTHY: The Red Hawks won their first game of the year last week 57-0 against Black River Falls in Galesville, picking up their first shutout of the season as well. G-E-T took its diverse rushing attack to new heights, with six rushing touchdowns scored by six different players. Viroqua has alternated wins and losses this season so far, with wins in Weeks 1 and 3, and losses in Weeks 2 and 4.

Dairyland

Cochrane-Fountain City (3-1, 2-0) at Whitehall (1-3, 1-1)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates are unbeaten in conference play and two games above .500 overall. The Norse sit at .500 in the Dairyland, but two games below .500 overall.

HISTORY: C-FC won last season’s matchup 42-27 at home to snap a four-game losing streak against Whitehall.

SCORING: The Pirates average 25 points per game offensively, while allowing 13.5 points per game defensively. The Norse average 25.3 points, while allowing 26.8 points.

NOTEWORTHY: C-FC is one of just two remaining unbeaten Dairyland teams, alongside reigning conference champ Pepin/Alma. Senior starting quarterback Austin Arnburg, a Winona Daily News all-area first-team performer last year, suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after starting 2-for-2 for 33 yards early in last week’s 20-13 win over Melrose-Mindoro, and will be sidelined for the next few weeks. Sophomore Stevie Meyer had a solid performance in relief, going 8-for-15 for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his first big moment under center. The Pirates have had an even spread of receiving threats with five players catching at least one touchdown and junior Grayden Barum with two to lead the team.

Skyway Platinum

Winona (0-2, 0-0) at Byron (2-0, 0-0)

THIS YEAR: Winona has lost both of its games so far, while Byron has won both contests.

HISTORY: The Winhawks have beaten the Bears all five times they have met up over the past decade, including a 21-20 win in Byron last season.

SCORING: Winona averages 8.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 32 points per game defensively. Byron averages 47.5 points, while allowing 7 points.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams started the season with a pair of Skyway district crossover games, and this week, the two will kick off their Platinum district campaigns. It was a tough start to the year for Winona in terms of scheduling, facing a reigning state champ and a team that went 8-0 in the regular season last year.

Mid Southeast East

Cotter (0-2, 0-2) at Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-0, 2-0)

THIS YEAR: The Ramblers have lost both games so far, while the Knights have won both their matchups.

HISTORY: Kenyon-Wanamingo has won five in a row against Cotter, including a 46-0 victory in Winona last season. The Ramblers’ last win against the Knights came in a 29-6 game in 2012.

SCORING: Cotter averages 3.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 49.5 points per game defensively. K-W averages 35 points, while allowing 6.5 points.

NOTEWORTHY: Cotter is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak this week. Last game, the Ramblers were shut out for the first time this season. Kenyon-Wanamingo has had consistent results so far this year, with a 36-7 win in Week 1 and a 34-6 victory in Week 2.

Rushford-Peterson (0-2, 0-2) at Goodhue (2-0, 2-0)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans have dropped both their games so far, and the Wildcats have won both their games.

HISTORY: Goodhue holds a 5-4 edge in the series over the past decade, including a 26-20 win in Goodhue during the most recent matchup in the 2020 season.

SCORING: The Trojans average 11 points per game offensively, while allowing 32.5 points per game defensively. The Wildcats average 40.5 points, while allowing 0 points.

NOTEWORTHY: The pair of teams are back in the same district after a few years apart, with Goodhue leaving behind its old foes and joining the Trojans’ grouping. The Trojans had a close 22-14 loss against a veteran Bethlehem Academy team last week, even leading 14-8 at halftime. Goodhue has started the season strong against Winona-area schools, beating Lewiston-Altura 40-0 in the season-opener and topping Cotter 41-0 last week.

Lewiston-Altura (0-2, 0-2) at Hayfield (0-2, 0-2)

THIS YEAR: Both the Cardinals and Vikings have lost both games so far.

HISTORY: L-A has won all four of the teams’ matchups over the past decade, including a 33-18 win in Lewiston in the most recent meeting in 2019.

SCORING: Lewiston-Altura averages 3 points per game offensively, while allowing 37 points per game defensively. Hayfield averages 4 points, while allowing 41.5 points.

NOTEWORTHY: L-A has lost 12 games in a row, and has also lost seven road games in a row. Speaking of losing streaks, Wabasha-Kellogg beat Hayfield last week to snap a 20-game losing streak, the first win for the Falcons since a 40-6 victory over Cotter in the second-to-last game of the 2019 season. Both the Cardinals and Vikings were shut out in Week 1 and scored once in Week 2.