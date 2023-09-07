All six Winona-area football teams are on their home turf this week, with the four Minnesota squads playing their home openers for the 2023 season. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Skyway

Mound Westonka (1-0) at Winona (0-1)

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks dropped their first game of the season on the road against Smiley while the White Hawks won their season debut at home against St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake.

HISTORY: These two teams have not met up in the past decade.

SCORING: Winona scored 6 points and allowed 37 in Week 1. Mound Westonka scored 24 while allowing 7 in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: This matchup is Winona’s second of three crossover games against teams from the Skyway’s other districts. Last week, the Winhawks lost their first crossover against Simley, the reigning Class AAAA state champ. Junior quarterback Deion Prolo accounted for Winona’s only score in Week 1, punching in a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Winhawks will get a chance to start working toward one of their preseason goals this week, looking to go undefeated at Paul Giel Field for the second season in a row, with a six-game home winning streak dating back to the 2021 playoffs.

Mid Southeast East

Goodhue (1-0, 1-0) at Cotter (0-1, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: The Ramblers dropped their season opener on the road against Bethlehem Academy while the Wildcats defeated Lewiston-Altura at home in their debut.

HISTORY: Goodhue won 38-0 in Winona in 2018 and 35-0 at home in 2017 in the teams’ only meetings in the past decade.

SCORING: The Ramblers scored 7 points and allowed 58 in Week One. The Wildcats scored 40 while allowing zero in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: Goodhue is a newcomer to what is now known as the Mid Southeast East district, joining in a statewide shakeup this past offseason. However, the two teams have been district foes before, competing in the Mid Southeast White in 2017 and 2018. The Ramblers have lost six home games in a row since the 2021 season, and has lost six games in a row overall as well. Cotter senior receiver got off to a strong start to the 2023 season, with 10 catches for 112 yards and the team’s only touchdown last week.

Bethlehem Academy (1-0, 1-0) at Rushford-Peterson (0-1, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans fell against Blooming Prairie on the road in the first game of the year, while the Cardinals beat Cotter at home last week.

HISTORY: R-P won the first two meetings after the two teams were placed in the same district in 2019, but BA won two games in Faribault last year 20-13 in the regular season finale and 42-20 in the second round of the playoffs to even the record at 2-2 since becoming district foes.

SCORING: Rushford-Peterson scored 8 points and allowed 43 in Week One. Bethlehem Academy scored 58 while allowing 7 in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: An experienced Cardinals squad should be one of the top contenders in the Mid Southeast East district this fall, as BA seeks its first state appearance since 2017. R-P will be looking to play the spoiler this week, seeking its first win of the 2023 season. While it was senior receiver Bowen Woodard that had the Trojans’ only touchdown, it was junior running back Jonah Bunke that did most of the offensive damage, rushing 15 times for 110 yards.

Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-0, 1-0) at Lewiston-Altura (0-1, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals lost on the road against Goodhue in Week One, while the Knights beat Wabasha-Kellogg at home in the season opener.

HISTORY: L-A is 5-0 against K-W over the past decade, though the two teams have not met up since 2019, when Lewiston-Altura won 29-6 on the road in a regular season matchup.

SCORING: The Cardinals scored zero points and allowed 40 in Week One. The Knights scored 36 while allowing 7 in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: Lewiston-Altura is seeking its first points of the season after being shut out in Week 1. The Cardinals are also looking to snap an 11-game losing streak that dates back to the second round of the 2021 playoffs.

Coulee

Black River Falls (0-3, 0-1) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (0-3, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks and Tigers are both winless so far this season, with G-E-T dropping a 24-14 road game against Aquinas and BRF falling 30-28 at Altoona in last week’s Coulee Conference debuts.

HISTORY: G-E-T has won six of the past seven meetings between the two teams, with BRF’s lone win coming in 2021.

SCORING: The Red Hawks are averaging 7 points per game offensively, while allowing 29 points per game. The Tigers are averaging 14 per game, while allowing 35 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: One of these two teams will come away with their first win of the season in a matchup of 0-3 squads. Last season, G-E-T won its first game of the year against BRF by a 52-28 score in Black River Falls. That victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Red Hawks, and started a run in which the team won five of its final six regular season games to clinch a playoff spot. A quick look at the stats leaves no surprise that G-E-T had its closest loss of the year last week, as the Red Hawks rushed for 243 yards as a team against Aquinas, nearly 100 more than their prior single-game high.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro (1-2, 1-0) at Cochrane-Fountain City (2-1, 1-0)

THIS YEAR: Both teams started Dairyland Conference play with a win last week, as the Pirates topped Independence/Gilmanton 34-0 on the road and the Mustangs defended their home turf with a 41-14 victory over Blair-Taylor.

HISTORY: C-FC snapped a five-game losing streak against Mel-Min last fall with a 40-22 win in Melrose.

SCORING: The Pirates are averaging 26.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 13.7 points per game. The Mustangs are averaging 15.6 per game, while allowing 25.7 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are looking to start their first winning streaks of the season after victories last week. It has been a streaky rivalry overall, as C-FC won seven straight prior to losing five in a row prior to last season’s victory. The Pirates defense played their best game so far last Friday, picking up their first shutout. C-FC senior quarterback and defensive back Austin Arnburg had his best game of the year last week on both sides of the ball with season highs in passing yards (246), passing touchdowns (2) and completion percentage (10-for-16) on offense, also having his season-best in tackles (7) while forcing and recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass for the first time this year on defense.