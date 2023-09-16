Lewiston-Altura snapped a 12-game losing streak Friday night.

The Cardinals (1-2 overall, 1-2 district) hit the road and won by a 40-8 score over Mid Southeast East district foe Hayfield (0-3, 0-3).

Goodhue 33, Rushford-Peterson 6

The Trojans (0-3, 0-3) fell by 27 on the road in a Mid Southeast East matchup against the undefeated Wildcats (3-0, 3-0).

Goodhue scored the game’s first 33 points, with a 20-0 lead by halftime and a 33-0 margin through three quarters.

R-P snapped the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Caden Johnson to senior receiver Dawson Bunke.

The Trojans had trouble moving the ball, with 98 total yards.

Junior running back Jonah Bunke accounted for the majority of those, with 34 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 50, Cotter 20

The Ramblers (0-3, 0-3) dropped a Mid Southeast East district road game against the Knights (3-0, 3-0).

It was the highest point total of the year so far for Cotter, after being shut out last week and scoring seven points in Week 1.

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20

The Pirates (4-1, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in Dairyland Conference play, winning by eight over the Norse (1-4, 1-2).

At 3-0, C-FC is tied at the top of the conference standings with fellow 3-0 Pepin/Alma.

Byron 36, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-3, 0-1) dropped their first game in Skyways Platinum district play, falling on the road in a shut out against the undefeated Bears (3-0, 1-0).