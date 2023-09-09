Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s football team picked up its first win of the season Friday night, trouncing Black River Falls 57-0 in a Coulee Conference matchup in Galesville.

Junior Kyle Seiling rushed for a team-high 92 yards and scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter. He was one of six G-E-T players to rush for a touchdown, and his score followed TD runs by junior Ben Hansen and senior Taylor Haney in the first quarter. The Red Hawks’ reserves had a pair of rushing scores as well, with seniors Kolby Lewis and Matt Halverson each finding the end zone.

Hansen threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, hitting junior tight end Jackson Burns for a three-yard score.

The Red Hawks also scored touchdowns on two interception returns. Junior Max Knapmiller had a 32-yard return in the first quarter, and senior Gavin Christian returned another 20 yards in the fourth.

G-E-T (1-3 overall, 1-1 conference) had 275 rushing yards and 322 total yards while holding the Tigers (0-4, 0-2) to 114 total yards.

Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13

The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in Dairyland Conference play, winning by one score at home over the Mustangs (1-3, 1-1).

Senior quarterback Austin Arnburg got C-FC on the board with a one-yard run in the first quarter, but a missed extra point made it a 6-0 game.

Mel-Min took a 7-6 lead with a rush by senior Jackson Blaken, but the Pirates scored twice in the third quarter to regain the lead.

Senior running back Tanner Schieffer scored on a 28-yard pass from sophomore Stevie Meyer and senior receiver Gavin Rich caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Meyer to go ahead 20-7.

The Mustangs scored on a run by sophomore Jayce Stetzer to make it 20-13.

Meyer went 8-for-16 through the air for 175 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and senior Drew Wicka was the team’s top receiver with five catches for 114 yards.

Schieffer led the team on the ground, running 12 times for 33 yards.

Through two weeks, only C-FC and last season’s Dairyland champ Pepin/Alma are undefeated on the conference leaderboards, though the two teams will not face off until the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Bethlehem Academy 22, Rushford-Peterson 14

The Trojans (0-2, 0-2) lost their home opener, losing by one score against the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0).

R-P struck first, with a 12-yard pass from junior quarterback Caden Johnson to senior receiver Sampson Wilkemeyer to go ahead 6-0 on the only score of the first quarter.

Each team picked up eight points in the second quarter, with BA striking first on a 30-yard passing touchdown to go ahead 8-6 and the Trojans responding with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to junior receiver Dominick Corcoran, with sophomore running back Jaxson Meldahl punching in a two-point conversion, for a 14-8 lead that held through halftime.

The Cardinals scored twice in the third quarter, once through the air and once on the ground, to clinch the comeback win.

Johnson went 7-for-12 for 114 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Corcoran led the team in receiving yards with 45 yards on one catch.

Junior running back Jonah Bunke rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries to lead the ground game.

Bunke and senior Bowen Woodard, a pair of linebackers, led the team in tackles with six apiece, and sophomore Will LaFleur and Wilkemeyer, a pair of defensive backs, each had one interception.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 34, Lewiston-Altura 6

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) dropped their first home game, but found the end zone for the first time this season in a 28-point loss against the Knights (2-0, 2-0).

Senior quarterback Adam Kampa punched in a one-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter, but K-W had already scored 20 by that point. The Knights added three more scores following L-A’s touchdown to close out the contest, outgaining the Cardinals 242 to 141 total yards.

Junior back Carter Cady led L-A’s offense with 61 rushing yards on nine carries.

Goodhue 41, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (0-2, 0-2) also lost their home-turf debut, being shut out by the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0).

CROSS COUNTRY

Faribault Invitational

Winona’s squad took part in the 57th annual invite in Faribault, and both the boys and girls finished in the middle of their respective standings.

The Winhawks boys had the higher finish, taking fifth out of 15 teams with a score of 134 points. Mankato East won the event at 44, well ahead of Blaine’s 79 in second place.

Junior Leo Lohnes medaled for Winona, placing 15th at a time of 16-minutes, 58-seconds.

Freshman Kedrick Boucek (21st, 17:07), junior Brady Benedict (24th, 17:12), freshman Finn Van Fossen (26th, 17:18) and junior Jake Sheridan (48th, 17:53) rounded out the scoring for the Winhawks.

Winona’s girls placed seventh, scoring 183. Northfield won the meet at 49, more than half the score of second-place Owatonna’s 96.

The Winhawk girls had a pair of Top 20 medalists, with senior Mollie Ping taking 10th with a time of 21:31 and sophomore Kiley Pollack placing 14th at 21:03.

Sophomore Lani Schul (38th, 21:59), senior Julia Driscoll (63rd, 22:59) and seventh grader Lauren Heltemes (68th, 23:16).