For many football teams, an 0-3 start would cause a panic.

For Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, though, it is no big deal.

“Playoffs are definitely on our agenda. We 100% plan on going to the playoffs,” senior defensive lineman Carter Repaal said.

On Friday the Red Hawks won their second game in a row, picking up a homecoming victory 30-12 over Viroqua, moving to 2-3 on the season overall with a 2-1 record in Coulee Conference play.

This is not the first time G-E-T has started the season with three losses in a row, losing to Mondovi, Baldwin-Woodville and La Crosse Aquinas to start last season, as well as this year.

Mondovi and Aquinas both made their respective state title games last fall, with the former finishing as a runner-up in Division 6 while the latter won the Division 5 state championship for the second season in a row. Baldwin-Woodville did not make as deep of a playoff run, but with a 4-1 record so far this year following up on last year’s 7-3 campaign, the Blackhawks are no slouch either.

After last year’s 0-3 start, the Red Hawks rattled off wins in five of their final six games to finish 5-3 in conference to clinch a playoff berth after a rare missed postseason in 2021.

With that rebound already under their belts, G-E-T’s players were able to stay calm in the midst of this year’s early losing streak.

“You’re not as worried about the 0-3…You know how to overcome that. To be in the same spot as we were last year, I think we’re better prepared than we were last year,” Repaal said.

In fact, in both campaigns, losing a trio of games likely put G-E-T in a better position for the home stretch than if they had routed a trio of overmatched foes.

This season in particular provided plenty of growth, with many players on a junior-heavy starting lineup getting their first taste of extended varsity playing time.

“Those three games from Week 1 all the way to Week 3, we grew enormously. Where we are now, I think we can take care of conference,” Repaal said.

To make the playoffs, the Red Hawks need to win two of their remaining four games. To win the conference crown, they would almost surely need to go undefeated while hoping for a late-season loss from whichever team wins next week’s undefeated 3-0 matchup between Westby and Aquinas.

Making the playoffs, the main goal for the squad, is firmly within their reach but it will not be a cakewalk with three road games in a row over the next three weeks, including matchups against West Salem and Westby, who sit at 2-1 and 3-0 in conference play respectively.

The Panthers were G-E-T’s only late-season loss last fall, en route to a Division 3 state runner-up finish, and while the Red Hawks beat the Norsemen last fall, an improved and currently unbeaten Westby squad may provide more trouble this season.

Nonetheless, the Red Hawks believe they can beat any team they line up against.

“We have 100% confidence. Our coaches put in a good game plan every week for those teams,” junior running back Kyle Seiling said.

Friday’s game was a good example of that preparation paying off.

With the victory, G-E-T won its 23rd game in a row against Viroqua (2-3, 1-2), though this year’s Blackhawks squad is better than many of those prior teams over the past two decades.

“They’re young, but they’ll be good in the future…I was worried going into them because they really looked good on film,” head coach Paul Anderson said.

The Red Hawks never trailed in the game, as junior Rion Waxlax intercepted a pass on Viroqua’s opening drive and G-E-T rushed its way down the field and scored on a 12-yard run by Seiling for an 8-0 advantage after junior quarterback Ben Hansen punched in a two-point score.

Hansen scored a touchdown of his own early in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead, and second-half rushing touchdowns from juniors Max Knapmiller and Omar Jimenez kept the Red Hawks up by multiple possessions the rest of the way.

Viroqua did its damage on a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Benson McDowell to senior Andrew Fassbinder.

G-E-T totaled 349 rushing yards in the win, 74 more than the previous season best of 275 from last week’s win over Black River Falls. Seiling led the way with 112 yards, but Knapmiller was close behind with 103.

That continued growth from the Red Hawks’ junior class, and the team as a whole, proves that they have a good chance to pull off a repeat of last season’s late surge.

“It was good to see them progressing and getting a little better every day and every game. It’s nice to see and hopefully we can keep it up,” Anderson said.