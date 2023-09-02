Faith Quinn lifted the Winona girls soccer team to victory Friday, as the senior midfielder scored with just over four minutes remaining in a 2-1 home Big 9 Conference win over Mankato West.

The Winhawks (2-1 overall, 2-0 conference) got the ball in play off a throw-in, junior Adriana Brenengen passed it to Quinn, who sent it home to keep Winona unbeaten in conference play.

BOYS SOCCER

Mankato West 4, Winona 2

The Winhawks (0-2, 0-2) dropped a Big 9 Conference road matchup, losing by two goals against the Scarlets (2-2, 2-1).

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Hillsdale 2

The Warriors won another five-set match in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, following Thursday’s victory over Michigan Tech with a win over Hillsdale College to kick off the NMU U.P. Open in Marquette, Mich.

The Chargers (1-1) won the first set 25-22, but WSU (2-0) won the next two 25-22 and 28-26. Hillsdale bounced back with a solid 25-12 victory in set four, but the Warriors clinched the win 15-7 in the fifth set.

Senior Sydney Paulson led Winona State with 20 kills, senior Rylee Vaughn had a team-high 23 digs and sophomore Jaci Winchell tallied 43 assists.

Saint Mary’s 3, Marian 0

Saint Mary’s 3, Lawrence 0

The Cardinals (2-0) picked up a pair of victories in their hometown Sugar Loaf Classic, winning a pair of sweeps.

Against Marian, SMU won the first set handily 25-11, then the next two sets required extra points 29-27 and 26-24.

Senior Ciara McNally led the Cardinals with 16 kills, and junior Faith VanErp had 30 assists and three service aces to lead the team in both stats.

The Cardinals defeated Lawrence 25-15 in each of the first two sets, then finished off the sweep 25-20 in the third.

McNally once again led the way with 19 kills, and VanErp had a pair of aces at the top as well. Freshman Lindsey Rossow led the defense with 11 digs.

MEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 4, Martin Luther 0

Head coach John Pucci picked up his first career collegiate victory in his first game as the Cardinals won in a home shutout.

Sophomore Cohan Hare and senior Aidan Adamek each scored two goals for SMU (1-0), each tallying the first and second collegiate goals of their careers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

McKendree 2, Winona State 1

The Warriors (0-1) started the season with a neutral-site loss on the campus of Upper Iowa, falling by one goal against the Bearcats (1-0).

After 28 scoreless minutes, McKendree scored twice in the next five for a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute. WSU responded in the 38th minute with an unassisted goal by freshman Chloe Turner, who came off the bench and scored in her first game.

Saint Mary’s 6, Minnesota-Morris 0

The Cardinals (1-0) had an evenly-distributed offensive output in a shutout road win over the Cougars (0-1) to start the season.

Genesis Capacio, Lauryn Skoruppa, Samantha Munson, Brooklyn McKinney, Hannah Bradley and Dakota Leonard each scored one goal for the Cardinals, with four more players tallying assists as well.