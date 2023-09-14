Winona’s girls soccer team continued its unbeaten Big 9 Conference season Thursday, beating Faribault 3-0 in Winona.

The Winhawks (6-1 overall, 6-0 conference) kept the Falcons (1-4-1, 0-3-1) off the board for Winona’s third shutout in the past four games.

Junior Adriana Brenengen scored a pair of goals in the win, bringing her season total to nine through the team’s first seven games.

Winona currently sits in first place in the conference standings, with Rochester Century also unbeaten but at 4-0 in second. The Winhawks and Panthers will not match up until Sat. Sept 30, when Century travels to Winona.

St. Charles 5, Caledonia 0

Senior Araceli White had three goals for the Saints (6-0-1, 4-0-1) in their shutout win over the Warriors (0-3, 0-3).

White scored two of her goals in the first half, the first coming in quick succession with a junior Samantha Perez goal in the 24th minute. White added another score in the 35th minute.

Caledonia gave up one more goal to White and an own goal in the second half.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mayo Invitational

Both Winona and Cotter traveled to Rochester for the annual Mayo Invitational, and both programs saw strong finishes in the highly-competitive meet.

In the boys race, the Winhawks placed fourth with 159 points and the Ramblers were not far behind with 174 in fifth on the 22-team leaderboard.

For the girls, it was Cotter that had the better finish. The Ramblers took third with 136 points, and Winona was 11th at 235 in the 17-team standings.

Owatonna won the girls title at 61, and Wayzata was dominant to win the boys, scoring 29 points.

Cotter junior Sonja Semling had the best individual finish for either program, taking fifth in the 118-runner field in the girls race with a time of 20:01. Luverne senior Jenna DeBates won at 19:09, outpacing Rochester John Marshall freshman Abigail Tri’s 19:20.

The next local finisher in the girls race was Winona’s top dog, sophomore Kiley Pollock, who took 15th at 20:55.

Cotter’s team score was rounded out by freshman Brooklyn Staudacher (25, 21:18), junior Hazel Freyre (26, 21:21), senior Audrey England (50, 22:30) and senior Bethany Peratt (59, 22:52).

Winona’s additional scorers were sophomore Lani Schul (40, 22:04), senior Julia Driscoll (71, 23:23), seventh grader Lauren Heltemes (73, 23:35) and junior Gladys Fellman (81, 24:00).

On the boys side, neither team had a runner in the top 10. Onalaska junior Manny Putz won the 155-man meet at 15:52, with Wayzata junior William Weber in second at 16:04.50, barely ahead of senior teammate Daniel McCollor at 16:04.55.

Cotter eighth grader Erik Semling, the younger sibling of Sonja, had the top local finish in 13th with a time of 16:46, but Winona junior Leo Lohnes was close behind in 14th at 16:50 and Cotter senior John Fritts finished off the three-in-a-row in 15th at 16:54.

Freshman Ryan Littlefield (32, 17:19), sophomore Kellen Groth (53, 18:05) and sophomore Logan Granseth (64, 18:34) rounded out the Ramblers’ scoring.

For Winona, it was freshman Finn Van Fossen (25, 17:08), junior Brady Benedict (36, 17:23), freshman Kedrick Boucek (43, 17:53) and junior Jacob Sheridan (44, 17:56).

VOLLEYBALL

C-FC 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0

The Pirates (11-6, 3-0) continued their undefeated Dairyland Conference season, winning a home sweep 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 against the Hornets (0-5, 0-1).

Senior Bella Holzer led C-FC’s offense with seven kills, sophomore Mackenzie Wenger had a team-high nine digs and junior Eliana Krause picked up five service aces in the victory.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (4-3, 2-3) dropped a home match against the Lancers (10-2, 3-1) in Three Rivers play.

LC-H won the first set in extra points 26-24, but R-P evened the score with a 25-23 win. The Lancers won the match with 25-14 and 25-22 wins in the next two sets.

Sophomore Torryn Schneider led R-P with 18 digs, senior Tayler Helgemoe totaled 4.5 blocks and junior Lindsey Hoiness had a team-best seven kills.

Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (5-6, 1-4) fell in a home sweep against the top team in the Three Rivers standings, the Warriors (11-0, 4-0).

Sophomore Lavin LeJeune led the way with 14 assists, junior Emily Hansen had a team-best six kills and senior Staytlen Seefeldt led L-A with 12 digs.

Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0

The Raiders (3-2) controlled the action throughout a 25-14, 25-9, 25-16 victory over the Red Hawks (7-14, 2-2).

Kaitlyn Bremer’s 13 kills led Arcadia, which also received 11 kills, 17 digs and seven blocks from Tatum Drazkowski, 28 assists from Adella Anderson. Justine Sonsalla had 10 kills, Samantha Berg 15 digs and Casidi Pehler five blocks.

G-E-T received seven digs from Kaylee Hauge, seven assists from Amanda Pierson and three kills apiece from Tatum Johnson and Cadence Simmons.

Cotter 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

The Ramblers (9-6, 3-2) won in a road sweep against the Falcons (3-10, 1-4) by a 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 margin.

Sophomore Camrie Macal totaled 13 kills and 14 digs, while fellow sophomore Savy Repinski had four ace serves and 24 assists.

Rochester John Marshall 3, Winona 1

The Winhawks (1-7, 0-4) won the first set 25-19, but lost the next three in a home defeat against the Rockets (5-3, 2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 9, Caledonia 0

The Saints (7-0-1, 4-0-1) picked up a dominant win over the Warriors (0-5, 0-3).

Senior Jonas Barclay had three goals and two assists and senior Jace Ferguson had two goals as well to lead the SCLA offense.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Sioux Falls 1

The Warriors (8-1, 1-0) kept their nonconference momentum going in their NSIC opener, beating the Cougars (4-5, 0-1) in Winona.

WSU won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-17, but USF made things interesting with a 25-18 win in Set 3. Winona State bounced back and finished off the win in the fourth set, 25-19.

Warriors sophomore Jaci Winchell led both teams in both assists (44) and digs (15). WSU senior Taylor Pagel had a game-high eight blocks, junior Kylie Welch had a game-best three aces and sophomore Gianna Vollrath led all players with 14 kills.