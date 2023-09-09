Winona State’s football team fell behind by 27 points in the first half of a loss in Week 1, and all throughout the past week, the coaching staff impressed upon the players the importance of starting fast.

Just four plays into Saturday’s Week 2 home opener against Concordia-St. Paul, the Warriors already had seven points.

“Mission accomplished there, for sure,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

WSU rode that momentum to a dominant victory, defeating the Golden Bears 33-8 in the two teams’ NSIC opener.

Concordia (1-1 overall, 0-1 conference) received the opening kick, and after a short run and an incomplete pass, the Golden Bears faced third down with three yards to go. Rather than forcing a three-and-out, sophomore defensive back Griffin Wiegel jumped a route, grabbed an interception and ran 34 yards untouched into the end zone for a pick six and a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.

It took WSU’s offense a bit longer to find its footing, not reaching the end zone until late in the second quarter, though the Warriors (1-1,1-0) were able to move into CSP territory and kick a pair of field goals for a 13-0 score.

However, Winona State’s defense continued to make key plays over that span, the biggest of which was another Wiegel interception, this one coming midway through the second quarter in the end zone on one of Concordia’s best drives of the afternoon.

The sophomore defensive back was more than happy to make plays while his teammates on the other side of the ball got settled, and he knows that if he and the defense ever struggle, the offense will reciprocate.

“If they’re not making plays, we want to make plays. We play complimentary football. That’s how we play around here,” Wiegel said.

Following that second pick, WSU’s offense came alive with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that chewed nearly nine minutes off the clock and ended with a touchdown from junior quarterback Cole Stenstrom to junior receiver Kaleb Skelly, who fought through double coverage to make a difficult contested catch, giving the Warriors a 20-0 lead with 2:36 left in the half.

The offensive duo came into the Winona State program by way of the transfer portal this offseason, with Stenstrom coming from Division I FCS South Dakota and Skelly coming from NSIC rival Northern State. Bergstrom emphasizes that it does not matter who a player is, how long they have been here or how they got to Winona, they will play if they are the best player at their position.

“They feel very comfortable with each other. They spent a lot of time this offseason throwing, and you can see it. That’s the importance of doing the work in the offseason,” Bergstrom said.

Winona State’s special teams got in on the action next, when junior Nick Bucaro blocked and recovered a punt deep in Golden Bears territory and the Warriors picked up a field goal a few plays later for a 23-0 halftime lead with 29 seconds remaining in the half.

Both teams traded punts to start the second half, and WSU picked up its first rushing touchdown of the season at 9:33 in the third when junior running back Cair’ron Hendred powered through the Concordia defense on a nine-yard rush for a 30-0 lead.

The Golden Bears responded with their only score of the day, moving down the field with a couple key plays and a trio of WSU penalties, reaching the end zone on a six-yard pass from junior Conner Cordts to sophomore Dion Green, with a two-point conversion making it 30-8.

WSU scored one final time early in the fourth quarter, picking up their fourth field goal of the game for a 33-8 score that would hold until the final whistle.

On that fourth and final field goal, the Warriors were in prime touchdown position with a first-and-goal opportunity from the five yard line. The series started with a rush for no gain by junior running back Ty Gavin, followed by a four-yard Gavin run on second down, but once again a run for no gain on third down by Stenstrom.

An inability to finish drives with touchdowns was one of the few problem areas in what was an otherwise dominant effort by Winona State, and one they know they will need to work on moving forward.

“You’re going to learn lessons every game and you can’t let the win or the loss get in the way of those lessons,” Bergstrom said.

As Bergstrom also says, it is more fun to learn those lessons in a win, and it was an emotional day for the Warriors players, coaches and fans as they shook off the disappointment of Week 1’s 34-24 nonconference loss to Saginaw Valley State, while also picking up their first win in conference play and starting their 2023 home slate off with a victory as well.

For Stenstrom, it was a great way to start his career in the friendly confines of Maxwell Field.

“The fans were awesome, it feels super tight, the fans are right next to us, I’ve never felt like that before with the fans so close to us,” he said.

Stenstrom went 13-for-20 for 135 yards with one touchdown and one interception, though the pick came on a fourth-down attempt in the first quarter where the Golden Bears would have had better field position swatting it down.

Sophomore Cayden Holcomb had a team-high 69 receiving yards on three catches.

WSU had a full-team approach on the ground, with 192 rushing yards and four players between 41 and 46 yards, with sophomore running back Josh Buri leading the way with 46.

The Warriors are hoping to take that momentum into next Saturday, when the team travels up to Bemidji State for a 1 p.m. road game.

BSU’s Chet Anderson Stadium was the site of two of Winona State’s four losses last season, the most important being a 31-7 Beavers win in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It is no surprise, then, that WSU wants to get that taste out of their mouth.

“We’ve got a big week coming up and we’ve got chips on our shoulders and stuff to prove,” Wiegel said.