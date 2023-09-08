Winona State’s football team has one key goal this week: come out swinging.

The Warriors stumbled in their first game of the season last Thursday, falling behind 27-0 and eventually losing 34-24 on the road against nonconference foe Saginaw Valley State.

It was a strong second half for WSU, outscoring the Cardinals 17-7 and 24-7 if you include the touchdown with one second to go before halftime. The team was better in every aspect in the second half, scoring more points, allowing fewer points and forcing more turnovers and punts while staying neutral in their own number of giveaways.

However, head coach Brian Bergstrom and company understand that attempting to engineer a 27-point comeback is a difficult task they will need to avoid the rest of the season.

“We got out-executed, especially in the first half, and that’s on every single person in the program to take accountability for that, because it’s not good enough. We felt like the second half we executed better and showed more of our true colors,” Bergstrom said.

After a disappointing start to the year, Winona State will get a hometown pick-me-up this week, returning to the friendly confines of Maxwell Field for the home opener against Concordia-St. Paul at 1 p.m. Saturday to kick off the Warriors’ NSIC season.

“There’s nothing like playing at home. The ability to be in an environment that’s so comfortable to us, that doesn’t necessarily make the game easy by any means, but it’s special to be around people you care about,” Bergstrom said.

Part of Winona State’s midgame improvement in Week 1 came thanks to junior quarterback Cole Stenstrom, who got better as the game went on as he made the first start of his collegiate career in his first game with the Warriors. Stenstrom spent the past three years at Division I FCS South Dakota, spending his time there as a backup before transferring to Winona State this offseason.

The first-time Warriors passer had a solid day through the air, going 17-for-38 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was not a perfect performance, but there was more good than bad and Bergstrom says he is excited to see where his signal caller goes after such a debut.

“I think he got better as the day went on, as can be expected for really the first college football game he’s started,” Bergstrom said. “We saw a lot of his talent come through with some of the throws he was making and decisions he was making.”

On the flip side of the offensive coin, WSU could not get much going on the ground, with just 57 rushing yards.

The team typically prides itself on being balanced offensively, but SVSU stacked the box early and then the Warriors were so far behind that they needed to rely on the passing game for a comeback. In future weeks, expect the team’s running backs to be more of a factor.

Defensively Winona State ended up either making or allowing big plays, seeing some success with three turnovers but also allowing three plays of 45-plus yards.

For much of the game the Warriors did not allow any sort of sustained offensive success, so if the defense can eliminate the mistakes that led to those explosive plays, it will be a major boon to the team’s chance to win.

“We just have to execute, do our job and tackle. When we had breakdowns, we were out-executed. It wasn’t like we were getting marched down the field with these small chunk runs,” Bergstrom said.

Concordia-St. Paul is a welcome foe for Winona State to try to work out those Week 1 kinks against this weekend. The Warriors are 17-4 overall against the Golden Bears all-time, with WSU wins in the past six meetings including a 47-6 victory in Winona in their most recent meeting in 2021.

The Golden Bears started the season with a 43-20 nonconference win at home over former NSIC member Upper Iowa, and Bergstrom and his players would never overlook a Northern Sun foe no matter what the program’s historical record against them is.

“This league is so balanced, every week anybody could beat anybody. We’re going to get our first taste of NSIC action this week, excited to be able to do it at home,” Bergstrom said.