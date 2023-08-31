Winona State’s football team played a stellar second half in the 2023 season opener Thursday night, but a poor performance in the first half outweighed the comeback effort as the Warriors fell 34-24 on the road against Saginaw Valley State in a nonconference matchup.

For the majority of the first two quarters WSU’s offense could not move the ball consistently as transfer quarterback Cole Stenstrom got his first action under center. Despite forcing one turnover, the Warriors defense also had some struggles early, allowing five scoring drives without a punt as the Cardinals scored three touchdowns and two field goals for a 27-0 lead.

With just over a minute left in the half, Winona State faced fourth-and-two from their own 36-yard line. The conventional wisdom would be to punt the ball and head back into the locker room for halftime.

Instead, the Warriors coaches took a gamble and it paid off; star senior linebacker Clay Schueffner took a direct snap and pushed forward for the first down on a fake punt.

WSU executed the two-minute drill and scored for the first time with one second to go in the half, as sophomore transfer receiver Kaleb Skelly caught an eight-yard fade in the back of the end zone for a 27-7 score.

That momentum continued into the second half when junior linebacker Myles Hawthorne intercepted a pass on the second play of the third quarter to put the Warriors in stellar field position on the Cardinals’ 38-yard line. A few plays later, redshirt freshman receiver Keaton Arendt had a toe-tap touchdown that was challenged and confirmed, cutting the deficit to 27-14.

Saginaw Valley responded with their only score of the season half, with sophomore quarterback Mike O’Horo breaking free for a 47-yard rushing touchdown to make it 34-14.

The two teams traded punts, then Winona State drove down the field, aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties, and junior kicker Jacob Scott hit a 45-yard field goal for a 34-17 score.

In total, the Warriors stayed disciplined with just two penalties for 20 yards while the Cardinals were penalized 10 times for 110 yards.

After forcing a three-and-out, Stenstrom and company kept rolling. The junior QB kept the comeback effort alive with a key third-down conversion, hitting senior tight end Dakota Matthees for a 16-yard gain to cross midfield. A few plays later, and less than a minute into the fourth quarter, the Winona native Matthees caught another third-down pass, this time a 2-yard touchdown on a play-action route into the flat to make it a 34-24 game.

The Warriors would not be able to cut it any closer, however.

Senior cornerback Aarion Lacy ended the Cardinal offense’s only sustained drive of the second half with an interception in the red zone midway through the period, but WSU’s offense was forced to punt twice and Stenstrom was intercepted on a deep desperation throw with just over a minute left in the game to seal the game.

Winona State's defense allowed 496 yards, while the Warriors offense had 239.

Stenstrom was 17-for-38 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first WSU start.

A pair of players tied for the lead in receiving yards as Skelly had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown while Matthees took 3 catches 42 yards with a touchdown.

Senior running back Noah Carlson, a Rushford-Peterson grad, had the most rushing yards for the Warriors with 24 on eight carries. Lead back sophomore Ty Gavin had 14 yards on 10 carries.