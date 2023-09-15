Winona State’s football team has a matchup against its most familiar foe coming up this Saturday as the Warriors travel to take on 10th-ranked Bemidji State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In head coach Brian Bergstrom’s first year last fall, WSU dropped a road regular season matchup 34-24 and the Beavers knocked the Warriors out of the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 31-7 win in Bemidji as well.

Despite the pair of defeats in 2022, it is not a one-sided rivalry in recent years. From 2008 to 2022, the two teams have met up eight times and each have won four games, with a three-game winning streak for Winona State from 2015-19 prior to last season.

In the nearly 100 years of the rivalry, which first began in 1932, the Warriors have won 45 while the Beavers have 31 wins, with one tie between them. Those 77 meetings are the most for any Winona State rival, with MSU-Moorhead’s 75 matchups being the only other team with 64 or more games against WSU.

All of that is to say that the Warriors coaching staff will not need to do anything extra to hype up their players.

“Our guys are motivated, they remember going up there twice and losing. Motivation should be no issue for our guys being ready to play this week,” Bergstrom said.

While football is a team game, and there are plenty of things the top-10 Beavers do well, the squad’s biggest strength is under center.

Brandon Alt was voted the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year this fall, and the senior gunslinger is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation as well as the conference, finishing eighth in Harlon Hill voting last season, the Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

He has been off to a nice start this season, going 34-for-57 with 414 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in a pair of blowout wins.

As a sophomore he threw for 4,245 yards and 46 touchdowns in 13 games, following that up with a junior season in which he tossed 37 touchdowns and 3,701 yards in 13 games. In his two games against Winona State last fall, Alt had a combined 631 yards and seven touchdowns.

However he also threw six interceptions against the Warriors, exposing his Achilles heel.

Throughout his first two years under center, Alt has been turnover prone with 39 total interceptions in 26 games, and Bergstrom knows his players will need to try to continue that trend if they want to pull off the upset.

“They’ve had plenty of turnovers over the years when he’s been playing, and we need to capitalize on those and build momentum,” Bergstrom said.

If any team is well-equipped to do just that, it is the Warriors.

WSU’s four interceptions in the first two games are tied for first in the NSIC, and tied for 11th nationally, with their one interception for a touchdown also tied for first in the conference.

The Warriors allow just 105.5 passing yards per game through two games, leading the conference by a large margin with Augustana’s 155.5 per game in second. A 43.2 completion percentage by opposing quarterbacks also puts Winona State well in the conference lead, ahead of MSU-Mankato’s 53.7.

Offensively, WSU will need to finish drives better than they did in Week 2 when they settled for five field goal attempts.

Not that the Warriors have anything against scoring three points, but they would vastly prefer to have each drive end with seven. It was not a big deal to kick against Concordia-St. Paul in a lopsided 33-8 victory, WSU will need as many points as it can get against Bemidji State.

Bergstrom admits it can be challenging to truly mimic the pressure of a game’s red-zone drive in a practice, he and his staff are doing what they can to give the offense enough reps to improve, including having them go against the first-string defense at times rather than a scout team.

“That’s a harder thing to replicate. But it doesn’t mean it gives you a free pass not to get better at it, we’ve got to get better at it,” Bergstrom said.

In a high-stakes rivalry game, with potential conference title and playoff seeding implications, Winona State’s sidelines will be loud and the players on the field will be amped up.

But Bergstrom and his fellow coaches will need to make sure their players stay in the sweet spot of energized enough to play the game at their peak, but also not so wild that they get chippy and pick up unnecessary penalties.

In order to do that, the coaches are slightly modifying their motto of winning each day.

“We talk a lot about controlling our response or winning the response, meaning we can’t let outside things dictate how we react. If someone does something or says something, that doesn’t just give us freedom to react however we want,” Bergstrom said.