Winona State’s football team could not capitalize on early opportunities in a key road matchup Saturday, and No. 10 Bemidji State pulled away in the second half to hand the Warriors a 36-10 loss.

Punting mishaps by the Beavers (3-0 overall, 3-0 NSIC) and an interception by WSU junior linebacker Myles Hawthorne meant the Warriors (1-2, 1-1) started their first three drives past midfield, but the offense had issues moving the ball and only built up a 3-0 lead, thanks to a 31-yard field goal by junior Jacob Scott at 6:28 in the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, BSU began to find its groove on offense and took a 7-3 lead on a five-yard pass from senior quarterback Brandon Alt to senior receiver Joey Baron. Early in the second, the Beavers added a short field goal to make it 10-3.

The Warriors responded with their best drive of the afternoon, moving 75 yards down the field with junior running back Ty Gavin slipping a few would-be tacklers on a 36-yard touchdown run for a 10-10 tie with just under eight minutes until halftime.

BSU regained the lead two minutes later with a couple long passes making for a quick drive, as Alt threw his second touchdown of the day on a 36-yard strike to senior Dhel Duncan-Busby, though the extra point was no good and Winona State only trailed 16-10 heading into halftime.

After the intermission, it was all Beavers.

Bemidji State, which ranked 10th in Division II in this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll, forced a three-and-out on WSU’s half-opening drive, then scored less than two minutes into the third quarter as Alt hit junior Brice Peters on a 15-yard score for a 22-10 lead.

Alt would throw one more touchdown in the game before exiting to allow backup Sam McGath to gain some experience. In total, the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year went 22-for-36 for 338 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

For the Warriors, junior Cole Stenstrom led the passing attack in an 11-for-26 day with 130 yards and one interception before leaving the game due to injury in the fourth quarter. Redshirt sophomore Jake Van Hulzen took over from there, going 6-for-10 for 84 yards with one interception.

Bemidji State’s defensive line put forth a strong performance, sacking the duo of WSU quarterbacks six times and creating pressure on plenty of other plays. The Warriors did a good job of getting to the quarterback as well, picking up three sacks after having just one in the first two weeks.

The turnover battle was close as well, with the Beavers winning out 3-2.

While Gavin scored Winona State’s only touchdown of the day, it was junior Cair’ron Hendred that led the team in rushing with 79 yards on 10 carries.

This marks the third time WSU lost on the road against Bemidji State in the past calendar year, with a 34-24 regular season loss and 31-7 playoff defeat last season.