WINONA STATE UNIVERSITY

Upcoming Home Schedule

Football: Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Concordia St. Paul 1 pm – Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium

Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Univ. of Sioux Falls 6 pm – McCown Gym, home of WNB Financial Court

Last Week’s Highlights:

Winona State volleyball opened up the 2023 season with a 4-0 start. Sidney Paulson and Jaci Winchell were named to the 2023 Northern Michigan University U.P. Open All-Tournament. Paulson and Winchell led Winona State to a 4-0 finish over their three-day road trip to the Upper Peninsula. WSU went 3-0 at the tournament, defeating Hillsdale College, Lake Superior State University, and Northwood University.

The Winona State University football team fell to Saginaw Valley State on the road in their 2023 season opener, 34-24. WSU tallied four of the game's final five scores but could not overcome a significant first-half deficit in the loss to the Cardinals. Clay Schueffner racked up 14 tackles in the contest. WSU will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Concordia, St. Paul.

The Winona State University soccer team went 1-1 to begin the 2023 season in a pair of games at Upper Iowa University. WSU fell to nationally ranked McKendree University 2-1 on Friday, Sept. 1, but rebounded to defeat Upper Iowa University on Sunday, 2-0. Goalkeeper Alyson Jumper earned the shutout victory in goal for the Warriors.

Notable Warrior Moments

• Chloe Turner scored a goal in her collegiate game, tallying the Warriors’ goal in a 2-1 loss to McKendree.

• Placekicker Jacob Scott hit a 45-yard field goal against Saginaw Valley State in the Warriors’ 34-24 loss last Thursday. The kick was Scott’s second-longest career field goal at Winona State.

• Cole Stenstrom made his Warrior debut at quarterback last Thursday. Stenstrom is a NCAA Division I transfer from the University of South Dakota.

• Rylee Vaughn has racked up 84 digs in four matches for WSU Volleyball this fall, including a season-high 24 in the Winona State 5-set victory at Michigan Tech.

That’s a Stat: Winona State volleyball’s 4-0 start matches the WSU opening pace in the 2021 season, which saw the Warriors go 8-0 to begin the year and the program qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division II postseason. Since 2019, WSU has opened with a 4-0 record in three of the four seasons played.

SAINT MARY'S UNIVERSITY

• 0: The Saint Mary's men's soccer team has yet to give up a goal this season, having beaten Martin Luther last Friday and battling Wisconsin Lutheran to a 0-0 draw two days later.

• 1: Hannah Bradley (Portland, Ore.) scored her first collegiate goal in the SMU women's soccer team's 6-0 win over UMN Morris last Friday.

• 1: John Pucci picked up his first collegiate coaching victory in the Cardinal men's soccer team's 4-0 victory over Martin Luther last Saturday.

• 1 x 6: The Saint Mary's women's soccer team's six goals in last Friday's 6-0 win over UMN Morris came from six different players — Genesis Capacio (Las Vegas, Nev.), Lauryn Skoruppa (Littleton, Colo.), Samantha Munson (Plain City, Utah), Brooklyn McKinney (Thornton, Colo.), Hannah Bradley (Portland, Ore.), and Dakota Leonard (Lincolnshire, Ill.).

• 2 x 2: Cohan Hare (New Richmond, Wis.) and Aiden Adamek (Missoula, Mont.) picked up their first — and second — collegiate goals to account for the SMU men's soccer team's four tallies in last Friday's 4-0 win over Martin Luther.

• 4: Along with her first-half goal, Samantha Munson (Plain City, Utah) also collected a pair of assists en route to her first collegiate multiple-point game in the Cardinal women's soccer team's season-opening 6-0 win over UMN Morris.

• 6: Along with his first two collegiate goals, Cohan Hare (New Richmond, Wis.) also collected a pair of assists en route to a six-point night in the Cardinal men's soccer team's season-opening win over Martin Luther. The six points were the most by a Cardinal since Eli Szymanski collected six against Hamline on Oct. 26, 2019.

• 12: Twelve of the Saint Mary's men's soccer team's last 14 games have been decided by shutout – including a 4-0 win and a 0-0 tie in the Cardinals' first two games this season.

• 21:09.04: Grant Schneider (Moorhead, Minn.) kicked off his sophomore campaign in much the same fashion as he ended his freshman's — leading the Cardinal men's cross country team at the Augustana Twilight, breaking the tape with a four-mile time of 21:09.44.

• 30, 32, 46: Faith VanErp (Sartell, Minn.) posted a new career high in assists in three of the SMU volleyball team's four matches at the Sugar Loaf Classic last weekend. The junior delivered a career-high 30 assists in a season-opening 3-0 win over Marian, followed that up with a new career-best 32 helpers against Lawrence in the Cardinals' second match, and delivered her third straight career performance in a 3-2 win over UMN Morris, dishing out 46 assists.

• 69: Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) recorded 10 or more kills in all four of the Cardinal volleyball team's matches at last weekend's Sugar Loaf Classic, finishing the four-match tourney with 69 kills — 16 against Marian, 19 vs. Lawrence, 24 against UMN Morris, and 10 vs. Elmhurst.