WINONA STATE UNIVERSITY

Upcoming Home Schedule

Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Univ. of Sioux Falls 6 pm – McCown Gym, home of WNB Financial Court

Women’s Golf: Watkins Invitational at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Sept. 25-26

Women’s Soccer: Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota Duluth 5 pm - Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium

Last Week's Highlights

• Winona State volleyball wrapped up their non-conference schedule season with a 7-1 start. WSU went 3-1 at the University of Wisconsin Parkside Hampton Inn Invitational and is receiving votes in this week's AVCA NCAA DII Poll.

• The Winona State University football team beat Concordia University, St. Paul, 33-8 at home in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Jacob Scott was named the NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week and Griffin Wiegel was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for standout performances in the Warrior win.

• The Winona State University soccer team played Truman State to a 0-0 draw on Sunday, Sept. 10. Goalkeeper Alyson Jumper earned her 2nd straight shutout for the Warriors. WSU will head into their NSIC schedule with a 1-1-1 mark.

• The Winona State women’s cross country team repeated as team champions at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Invite, while Lindsay Cunningham claimed the individual title for the second year.

Notable Warrior Moments

• Jacob Scott tied his longest career field goal with a 48-yarder on Saturday and matched a Warrior record of four made field goals in a game.

• Cole Stenstrom picked up his first career win as the starting quarterback at Winona State. Stenstrom is a NCAA Division I transfer from the University of South Dakota.

• At 7-1 overall, the Winona State Volleyball team is featured in the AVCA Weekly poll, one of five NSIC schools in the national rankings.

• WSU volleyball standout Sidney Paulson is 4th in the NSIC in kills/per set (3.67), while Gianna Vollrath is 4th in hitting percentage (.366).

• That’s a Stat: With her championship at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Open, which included beating several NCAA Division I runners, Lindsay Cunningham remains undefeated in regular season cross country meets for the entirety of her Winona State career.

• That’s a Stat, too: Winona State welcomed 3,542 fans to Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium last Saturday for the WSU – CSP football game, won 33-8 by the Warriors.

SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY

Upcoming Home Schedule

Women’s Soccer: Sept. 13 vs. St. Catherine

Looking Back at Last Week

• 0: The Saint Mary’s women’s soccer team has not allowed a goal in its three wins this season — including back-to-back 1-0 victories over Beloit and Lawrence last week.

• 1 x 2: Rojan Monger (St. Paul, Minn.) scored his first collegiate goal in the Cardinal men’s soccer team’s 2-1, come-from-behind win over Bethany Lutheran last Wednesday, while Diego Giles (Columbia Heights, Minn.) collected his first goal as a Cardinal against Simpson three days later.

• 1: Faith VanErp (Sartell, Minn.) became Saint Mary’s first MIAC Player of the Week, when the junior setter earned MIAC Specialty POW honors after racking up 136 assists, eight aces, and 33 digs in the SMU volleyball team’s 3-1 showing at the Sugar Loaf Classic on Sept. 1-2.

• 2: Raheem Anthony of the SMU men’s basketball team was named Outstanding Male Athlete for the second year in a row as part of the 2022-23 Best In The Nest Awards Ceremony last Sunday. Other award-winners included — Outstanding Female Athlete: Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.); Team of the Year: Men’s Basketball; Moment of the Year: Men’s basketball’s buzzer-beater to beat North Park; Newcomer of the Year: Ali French (Winona, Minn.); Coach of the Year: Joe Fano; Outstanding Male Scholar Athlete: Brady Lindauer (Cary, Ill.); Outstanding Female Scholar Athlete: Emily Kern (Buffalo, Minn.); Male Service Award: Daniel Sessler; Female Service Award: Jordan Keeley (St. Peter, Minn.); Team Service Award: Women’s Hockey; and Cardinal Inspiration Award: Toni Winter.

• 2-1 x 2: The Saint Mary’s men’s soccer team put together back-to-back victories last week, beating both Bethany Lutheran and Simpson by identical 2-1 counts.

• 3: The Saint Mary’s volleyball team posted three double-doubles at last weekend’s UW-Superior Subway Stinger Classic. Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) posted 20 kills and 17 digs against Northland and added 16 kills and 13 digs vs. Bethany Lutheran, while Faith VanErp (Sartell, Minn.) recorded 36 assists and 12 digs against Bethany Lutheran.

• 4: With his game-winning PK goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation in the Cardinal men’s soccer team’s 2-1 win over Bethany Lutheran last Wednesday, Hurley has now accounted for four of SMU’s last five penalty-kick goals, having gone 3-for-4 on PK attempts a year ago.

• 8: Samantha Munson (Plain City, Utah) scored her second goal of the season in the SMU women’s soccer team’s 1-0 win over Lawrence last Saturday. SMU has now scored nine goals in four games — with eight different players collecting goals.

• 9: Anna Peckosh (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) has stopped nine of the 11 shots she’s faced in goal for the SMU women’s soccer team — including a season-high five-save effort against Lawrence last Saturday.

• 20+ x 2: Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) picked up her second 20+ kill performance of the season last Saturday against Northland, racking up 20 kills in the SMU volleyball team’s 3-2 win over Northland.

• 50: Faith VanErp (Sartell, Minn.) dished out a career-high 50 assists in the SMU volleyball team’s 3-2 win over Northland last Saturday at the UW-Superior Subway Stinger Classic. The 50 assists — which mark the fourth time this season VanErp has recorded a new career-high in assists — were the most since Lillian Braun recorded a 53-assist performance against Coe on Sept. 27, 2019.

• 53: Lindsey Rossow (Rochester, Minn.) was the team’s digs leader at the UW-Superior Subway Stinger Classic last weekend, racking up 53 digs in three matches.