5 Bedroom Student Rental. We set rents really low because our son and his friends live in the house. Also, the basement could be finished into full apartment with separate entrance. Basement bedroom has an end-suite bathroom. Ground floor rooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom. Upstairs rooms share the upstairs bathroom. Mechanically sound with high efficiency furnace, new A/C, new washer & dryer, new dishwasher, and new water heater.