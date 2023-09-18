This 4 plus bed, 2 bath home on a lot that has beautiful grape vines, has been thoroughly brought back to life. Enjoy the afternoons or evenings in the lovely patio garden out back or use for cookouts. On those chili nights, enjoy a fire in the large 'hearth' room or living room. There is so much room here! Come see it while it lasts! (Pictures will be loaded on Sept 13th. ) This home comes with a 14 month HOME WARRANTY!