Welcome to 512 Main Street, a beautiful four-bedroom, two-bathroom house that is now available for sale. This property boasts a spacious 2799 sqft of living space and features new windows, siding, tiled showers, and fresh paint on the main level. The kitchen is equipped with all new appliances including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This home is conveniently located just steps away from campus and town amenities. Inside you'll find a large formal dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends. The upper bathroom includes a 26 inch soaking tub perfect for relaxing after a long day. This house offers the perfect combination of convenience and comfort with its close proximity to local attractions and updates throughout.