Looking for the feel of country living...come checkout this 4 split-level home that offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Main level living has nice sized kitchen, spacious DR, and huge LR for entertaining. From the kitchen step out to a peaceful 4-season porch, which leads to a 12x11 deck. The upper level is occupied with the bedrooms and full bathroom. Go down to the lower level to find a sitting area, 3/4 bathroom, and laundry room with access to backyard or walk out to a 12x20 garage that leads to a 3 car 24x36 insulated garage with attic storage. From this garage, you have entry to a 7.5x36 storage area, which includes access from the backyard. Step down to the basement, which includes a large family/game room, a den/office, and a huge storage room. Add a 12x31 parking pad on the garage side. This property is on a 0.59 acre lot with a horseshoe driveway for easy entry in and out. A new roof was just installed in July. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!