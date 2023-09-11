This charming ranch home is nestled on a private wooded lot. The property features 3-4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, gas fireplace in the main floor living room, and large 3-season room with scenic views of your private backyard. The lower level is mostly finished with a potential mother-in-law suite, bedroom, full bath, laundry room, and plenty of closet space and storage. The home has a new furnace, AC, and septic. There is both a large 2 car attached garage with a new roof, epoxy flooring and a massive 28x40 heated shop. Conveniently located between La Crosse and Winona. Don't miss your chance to make this charming ranch home your own!