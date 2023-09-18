Newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Heart of Winona. Easy walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants. You will be impressed with all the updates including new flooring, recessed lighting, a sleek modern kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new front door, updated bathrooms, and main floor laundry. All amenities are located on the main floor! An attached 2-car heated garage adds convenience. A Radon mitigation system has been installed for your safety. This twin home is ready for new owners to move right in!