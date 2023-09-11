Welcome to one-level living in charming Goodview, across from a park! This 3 BR, 1.5 Bath ranch with a spacious 3-car attached garage (38x24) offers comfort and convenience. The updated bathroom with a tiled backsplash adds modern flair. Ample built-in storage keeps things organized, and the roomy kitchen with a breakfast island is perfect for gatherings. Main floor laundry, a fenced backyard, and newer gas water heater and furnace enhance the living experience. Don't miss out on this charming home in a peaceful community. Schedule your viewing today before it's gone!