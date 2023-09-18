80 Acre farm with 74 tillable acres of high yielding land. Currently in soybeans and alfalfa hay. 6 acre home site with pastures for for your favorite livestock. Heated automatic livestock water fountain supplies both pastures. An insulated chicken house with storage for feed and fenced chicken run. Fenced and raised gardens with established raspberry bushes. 2 fabric buildings 30'x80' and 30'x60' both have electric and water. Bonus 52'x64' Shop with in floor radiant heat. 21'x52' loft for additional storage. There is an attached 16'x12' heated entry way and an attached 16'x16' well house with heat and air conditioning. The well house has a bathroom and sink. The well is a 3-hp high volume pump capable of 20 gpm and has 2-Well-Rite WR240 tanks which hold 28 gallons of water each. Farm is supplied with 400 amp single phase service. Well kept 16x80 mobile home. Also for fun a heated cat house. Farm equipment is available for purchase with farm for a turn key operation.