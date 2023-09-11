Are you looking for a fixer upper or a owner occupied duplex or a multi generational home? The metal roof, newer windows and siding are already done, but the interior needs a handy person's special touch! Restored, this home can be a single family with 3 beds and 3 baths or a duplex or multigenerational home with 2 kitchens, baths on every floor and plenty of living space on each floor. Each would have their own garage. In addition there is the large pull building for a business, persons with hobbies or store boats, campers etc...This .6 acre lot on the edge of town has all the city amenities and sits up high so you can see the town of Rushford in the Fall and Winter!
3 Bedroom Home in Rushford - $175,000
