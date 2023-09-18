Welcome to your dream rustic retreat! Nestled in a rural subdivision just outside of town. This home offers modern comforts and untamed wilderness. This open concept home has all you need on one level. The lower level boasts a rustic-designed family room with a built-in bar area. The massive 2-car garage offers plenty of space for your vehicles, storage and workshop. There is a bonus covered parking space too! Embrace the outdoors with your own wooded acreage and the wrap-around deck for amazing views. Check out your dream home today!