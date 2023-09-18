Introducing your dream home in Minnesota City! This high-end slab on grade offers in-floor heating for comfort. Outside, enjoy the outdoor pool and entertainment area. Inside, an open concept layout connects the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large windows fill the space with natural light. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Library/Office, a fenced yard, and a 2-car garage, this newer build is perfect for luxury living. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Minnesota City - $495,000
