Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split-level home in Lewiston with a 2-car garage. This well-maintained home boasts an open layout, updated bathroom with double sinks, newer flooring, a modern kitchen with updated appliances, and a dining area with sliding doors that lead to a covered deck and stunning backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation. You can't beat the location within walking distance to a park and school. Don't miss the chance to own this delightful property in a sought-after location.