Whitewater Valley ranch home for sale with a great location to get to many area cities and towns within 30 minutes or less. This home is 3,980 Sq/Ft, 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car attached heated garage. Optional space for a 4th bedroom. The patio is 40' x 25' includes a water feature, and firepit to relax by or have get together with family or friends. This home is on 5 plus acers with a storage building of 20' x 10' with overhead door. Being located in the Whitewater Valley offers many outdoor activities sch as fishing, hunting, hiking, ATV trails & roads, snowmobile trails, tubing, and minutes from the State Park. Please go to the listing information for all the amenities this home and property has to offer.