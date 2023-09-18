This charming rural Rambler home offers a tranquil retreat tucked away in the trees. With its open concept design, the home provides a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The property boasts several recent updates, including a newer roof, gutters, siding, windows, exterior doors, decks, and a garage door opener. Features: Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Open concept layout Newer flooring throughout the home 4-car attached garage Separate 2-car detached garage with extra storage Front and back decks made of composite decking Backup wood burner in the mudroom for cold winter days Seller provides a generous supply of chopped and stacked wood. Recently re-surveyed. The rural location offers privacy and a serene environment, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of nature. The presence of wildlife adds to the appeal of the yard, creating a peaceful and natural setting.