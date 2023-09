Nestled in Winona's Knopp Valley, this townhome offers a prime location with bluff views. With 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single-car garage, it's ideal for comfort and convenience. The primary bathroom has a walk-in closet, while the kitchen features ideal morning light. Enjoy the charming deck through sliding doors, perfect for relaxation and gatherings. Ample green yard space adds to this home's allure. Experience serene living in this lovely townhome.