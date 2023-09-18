This adorable 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has a spacious fenced in backyard. Excellent central location with quick access to both the river road and the highway. The house has hardwood floors throughout. The garage has extra room for a workshop area. Additionally, a backyard shed is available for storing your lawnmower and garden tools. The full basement provides more space for potential future expansion. The windows are estimated to be less than ten years old. Brand new roof on both the home & garage. New Hot Water heater and fridge is 3 years old. Home could be rental certified.