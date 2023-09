This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with all features on one level has a porch on the front and back along with a fenced in yard. The new roof, fresh paint and new flooring make it turn key and ready for you! It is next to the RR tracks, so you can be rocked to sleep. :) The fenced in back yard will work great for pets, children or privacy. Off Street parking through the back alley makes it easy to have plenty of spaces for your vehicles.