In Excellent Condition, this Minneiska, MN property is a 2 BD/2 Full Bath Walk-Up Ranch Design featuring 2 attached garages, new flooring in lower level family room and office/non-conforming 3rd BD, spacious main level with Main Floor Primary Bedroom w/ private, full, ensuite bath & more! Large, front deck overlooks the Mississippi River, the grassy, level backyard offers privacy and space for fun & entertaining and this property is located 250 feet from the DNR maintained public boat launch! Seller is willing to sell all home furnishings at an amazing price! This property is move in ready and conveniently located - just 15 minutes from both Winona and Wabasha. Ideal for either a primary or 2nd home!