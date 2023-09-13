As a part of a week’s worth of events, Winona County's Project FINE hosted a Welcoming Week celebration filled with music, education and lots of smiles on Tuesday in St. Charles.

Project FINE — which stands for Focus on Integrating Newcomers Through Education and works with immigrants and refugees in the county by providing education, translators and paths to employment — is having its annual weeklong celebration that embraces diversity, provides cultural educational opportunity and promotes an overall sense of fun for everyone in this area of southeast Minnesota.

The week’s events run along with national nonprofit Welcoming America’s Welcoming Week.

On Tuesday evening, the September air was filled with Mexican music and the echo of voices singing along. The atmosphere resembled many cultures — with the national flags of Mexico, Ecuador and Puerto Rico adorning the tables and items from those countries placed atop — and showcased the diversity Winona County has.

Fatima Said, Project FINE's executive director, said Welcoming Week — like the nonprofit’s work year round — is focused on building a more welcoming and inclusive community.

“City leadership in St. Charles is heavily open and supportive of refugees and immigrants in this region and working with us on building stronger neighbors and better community,” Said said. “Through opportunity to interact, to share the story, to get to know each other during Welcoming Week and on a day-to-day basis.”

Said, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary of coming to the United States, said Welcoming Week is a fun celebration for everyone in the area.

“This is a place that we all love,” Said said. “And Project FINE believes their role in society is to provide opportunity and a bridge between the community and refugees and immigrants.”

Said said that while Welcoming Week is Project FINE’s big, annual celebration, it is also a culmination of all the work the nonprofit does and a time to celebrate the good in the community.

“There is so much tragedy and things that we can cry everyday about, but there is also a lot of joy and zest for life,” Said said. “So this is the week when we get to highlight and celebrate the great community we have, the great leadership in it, and we want people to feel like they belong.”

Benita Garcia said Project FINE has been helping her for over a decade since she came to Winona County.

“No matter the time I call them, they’re there,” Garcia said. “Any time I need something or help, I contact them and they have done so much and been a great help for me and my son.”

Garcia said she enjoyed Tuesday’s celebration in St. Charles and it gave her a chance to share music, which is something she loves.

“Project FINE brings a lot of support to the community. No matter where you come from, Project FINE supports you,” Garcia said. “I’ll always participate in all their events.”

Welcoming Week continues throughout the week, ending on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Winona County History Center is hosting a refugee and immigrant stories panel presentation.

Friday is a big day on the Welcoming Week calendar with Free Friday at the Winona YMCA from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mayor Scott Sherman’s bike ride through town and Winona’s big celebration — with music and activities for the entire family — at from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Peter’s Biergarten.

There are two events on Saturday. A community slow ride starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Winona YMCA — decorating bicycles is encouraged — and an outdoor movie with games and a performance by the Winona Little Warriors Drumline starts at 7 p.m. at the Winona YMCA.

Welcoming Week comes to an end on Sunday with H3O Jazz Jam at from 2 to 5 p.m. Island City Brewery.

For more details, including Love Letter to My Community and Welcoming Week Bingo, visit ProjctFINE.org.