Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.