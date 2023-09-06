Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…