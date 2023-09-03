Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …