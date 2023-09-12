Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Th…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an e…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV i…