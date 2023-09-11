Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Winona, MN
