Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Winona, MN
