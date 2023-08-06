Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
