Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degr…