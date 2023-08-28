Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The current record high for Aug. 23 at Lock and Dam 5A is 90 degrees from 1995. As of Monday afternoon, the high for Wednesday was forecast at 99.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degr…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…