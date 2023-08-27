Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Winona, MN
